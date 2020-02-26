Natalie Portman takes a break to enjoy pregnancy

Black Swan and Beautiful Girl star, Natalie Portman, who is expecting her first child with fiancé ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied has confessed that she will be stepping out of the spotlight and will enjoy putting her feet up and enjoying the rest of her pregnancy and becoming a mother for the first time.

Portman is known for the head strong ways, being a strong supporter of animal rights and environmental causes since a young age,

“When I am in my womb-like environment, I am hoping the baby is feeling peaceful,”

She is also a woman who knows what she wants; she has decided to keep fit through her pregnancy and has taken up swimming in order to do so.

“I have been swimming every day,” the 29 year old engaged mum to be told a US Magazine of her pregnancy workout routine backstage at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Portman insisted also talked about how well her pregnancy was going,

“I feel happy and I think when you’re happy you’re always glowing.”

“I told director Darren Aronofsky, I was like,’ First you got me skinny, and now you’re getting me fat,’ because he introduced me to my fiancé, It’s the greatest gift he ever gave me.”

Clearly life is going well for the actress, but do you think Natalie will add an Oscar to her new baby?