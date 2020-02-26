Italian PM in Sex Scandal

Italian prosecutors are requesting that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi be put on trial for engaging in sexual intercourse with 17-year-old prostitute Karima El Mahroug, along with many other underage girls, at parties at his residential home.

It is an offence to pay for sex with girls under the age of 18 in Italy.

The girl nicknamed Ruby the Heartstealer, was being detained after allegations of theft, when the 74-year-old leader used his power to have her released. She also denies that the pair had sex, stating that the money she received from the Prime Minister was for other reasons.

The Prime Minister denies all charges, claiming that leftist magistrates are trying to ‘Drive him out of power’. He also claims that the reason he demanded that she be released from prison was because he believed that she was the daughter of the Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, which was later deemed untrue.

Prosecutor Edomondo Bruti Liberati said he would file the request with a court in Milan on Wednesday. An ‘anti-Berlusconi’ protest will also take place this weekend.